ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,063 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 1.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 75,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 34,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

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ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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