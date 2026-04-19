Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HBO Max launched on India’s JioCinema/JioCinema Premium (JioHotstar) distribution, expanding WBD’s streaming footprint in a large international market and creating incremental subscriber and ad revenue opportunity. Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max launches in India on JioHotstar
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison vowed to keep at least 30 film releases per year if the proposed $110B deal closes, a public assurance that aims to limit disruption to WBD’s theatrical and studio revenue lines. This could reduce some investor fear about content cuts post-merger. Ellison takes Paramount, Warner Bros case straight to theater owners
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD set its Q1 2026 earnings release for May 7 (pre‑market) — earnings and subscriber metrics will be the next direct catalyst for the stock. Investors should watch streaming ARPU, ad growth, and guidance. Warner Bros. Discovery to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on Thursday, May 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated search interest in WBD from retail investors — higher attention can amplify intra‑day moves but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny is intensifying: Senate hearings, calls for testimony, and public criticism from filmmakers and lawmakers raise the risk of remedies, divestitures or deal delays that could reduce deal certainty and create strategic uncertainty for WBD. Cory Booker To Hold “Spotlight” Hearing On Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger, Invites David Ellison To Testify
- Negative Sentiment: Theater owners and industry voices warn a Paramount‑WBD combination could squeeze exhibitors and restructure release windows — these concerns add another layer of execution and regulatory risk that could pressure WBD’s valuation until the deal path clears. Paramount-WBD Merger? Theater Owners Expect Even Tougher Times
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports suggest the proposed acquisition faces a “hostile rewrite” risk and public pushback from talent and lawmakers, increasing the chance of concessions or an extended approval timeline. That uncertainty often weighs on the stock until resolved. Warner Bros. Discovery’s blockbuster deal faces a hostile rewrite
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,249,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 690,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,784. This represents a 69.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
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