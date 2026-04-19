Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,249,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 690,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,784. This represents a 69.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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