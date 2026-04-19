Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,638,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $439,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11,680.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 575,838 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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