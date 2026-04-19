Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 645.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,917,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 2,526,482 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,281,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,832,000 after buying an additional 1,946,150 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,722,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,203,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

DFAX opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.