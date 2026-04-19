Forum Financial Management LP Sells 15,169 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $88,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,465,000. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 335,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,392,000. Finally, Aspen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

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