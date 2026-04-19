VEON (VEON) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VEON to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.80% 10.98% 3.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VEON and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 7.35 VEON Competitors $5,476.16 billion $1.14 billion 1.51

Analyst Ratings

VEON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VEON and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 2 2 3.20 VEON Competitors 423 1328 1474 120 2.39

VEON currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VEON has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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