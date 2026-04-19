Head-To-Head Comparison: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and Angi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CrowdGather alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00 Angi 1 5 3 0 2.22

Angi has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.21%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Angi $1.03 billion 0.29 $43.83 million $0.93 7.96

This table compares CrowdGather and Angi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Angi 4.25% 4.41% 2.50%

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of 11.98, suggesting that its stock price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.