Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $164.48 million and $754.19 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000124 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00783372 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

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