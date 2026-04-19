Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,068,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 21.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,625,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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