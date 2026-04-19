LOFI (LOFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

LOFI (LOFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. LOFI has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $45.20 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LOFI has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75,496.07 or 0.99744092 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75,097.89 or 0.99784815 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LOFI

LOFI’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.00315963 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $52,127.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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