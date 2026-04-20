Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.79 and last traded at $152.68, with a volume of 58183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “moderate buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Globe Life by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 1,022.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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