Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 124,106,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 111,099,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08.

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About Reabold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

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