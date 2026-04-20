Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 124,106,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 111,099,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
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