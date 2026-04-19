Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $129.17 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,296 shares of company stock valued at $185,796. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,803,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 79,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,153,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $90,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.