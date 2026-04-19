Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,620,523 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 4,603,835 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,496,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 2.7%

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

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Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Kodak

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2,394.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

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Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

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