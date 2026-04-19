Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 35,143 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More.

Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More.

Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More.

Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More.

Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More.

AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More.

Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More.

Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation’s emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More.

Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation’s emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed and include very large Q4 reductions from major managers (e.g., UBS AM), while analyst price targets range widely (median ~$29 but several low targets near $19–$21), reflecting divergent views that could add volatility. Read More.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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