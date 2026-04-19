Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $4.45 Million in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANB Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9%

RSG stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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