ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 465.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after acquiring an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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