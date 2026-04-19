PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Critical Analysis

PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PS International Group and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PS International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS International Group N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -7.00% -5.23% -2.61%

Risk and Volatility

PS International Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 PowerFleet 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PS International Group and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 201.26%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than PS International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PS International Group and PowerFleet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.27 -$50.99 million ($0.23) -14.91

PS International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of PS International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of PS International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats PS International Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS International Group

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PS International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.