Comparing Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and Manchester United”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $247.65 million 0.22 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -4.90 Manchester United $862.42 million 3.50 -$42.74 million ($0.07) -250.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspirato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10% Manchester United -1.39% -4.85% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspirato and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00 Manchester United 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manchester United beats Inspirato on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

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Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Manchester United

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Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

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