GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $951,000 Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 611.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,819 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Venture Global were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Venture Global by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venture Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Venture Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Venture Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 2,611,111 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $41,986,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 200,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,872,223 shares of company stock worth $82,002,870. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.