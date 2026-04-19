GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in Duolingo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Duolingo by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $402,392.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,783.80. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 in the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 39.91%.The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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