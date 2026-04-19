GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

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Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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