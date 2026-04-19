Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Stake Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HII stock opened at $394.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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