Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 119,796 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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