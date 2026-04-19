Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,245 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 158,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

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Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.8%

BEPC stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

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