Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of IPAR opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. Interparfums has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $386.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $1,820,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,178,357.82. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interparfums by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interparfums by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.