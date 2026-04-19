Contrasting Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) & Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Loomis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 1 3 1 0 2.00 Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Loomis.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $7.70 billion 2.20 $2.04 billion $10.80 7.86 Loomis $3.11 billion 1.00 $161.68 million $2.37 19.68

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Loomis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Loomis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 26.59% 48.73% 10.45% Loomis 5.19% 12.88% 4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Loomis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Loomis

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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