Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 376 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.

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Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 273.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86. The company has a market capitalization of £458.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 227.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 309.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.83. Also, insider Asheeka Hyde purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £2,600. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,703 shares of company stock worth $1,159,829 and have sold 337,043 shares worth $88,008,421. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

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Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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