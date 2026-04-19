Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $51.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.1250.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair raised shares of Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 543,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,660.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.