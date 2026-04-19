Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 221,316 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 260,079 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,939,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EADSY. Erste Group Bank cut Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Stock Up 5.2%

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. Airbus has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

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Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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