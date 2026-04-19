Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nukkleus has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Nukkleus Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nukkleus

Shares of DFNS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of -5.95. Nukkleus has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nukkleus by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nukkleus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nukkleus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nukkleus by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Nukkleus Company Profile

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Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

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