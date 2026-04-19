QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on QVC Group
QVC Group Trading Down 18.8%
Institutional Trading of QVC Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QVC Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting QVC Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reached a Restructuring Support Agreement with most secured lenders to implement a prepackaged plan that aims to substantially reduce the company’s debt and strengthen the balance sheet; this improves the company’s ability to continue operating and to emerge from bankruptcy if the plan succeeds. QVC Files Chapter 11 to Slash Debt and Pursue Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: QVC filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court (Southern District of Texas) that is intended to be executed quickly and to allow operations to continue during the process — this reduces immediate liquidation risk but leaves equity outcomes uncertain. QVC Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Plans to Restructure $6.6 Billion of Debt
- Negative Sentiment: Equity holders face severe dilution or wipeout risk — the market reacted sharply negative after the Chapter 11 announcement and reports that the restructuring targets roughly $5–6.6 billion of debt, signaling most recovery focus is toward creditors. QVCGA Stock Plunges 70% After QVC Group Confirms Chapter 11 Restructuring
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large volume of put options ahead of and after the filing, indicating elevated downside bets and hedging behavior that can amplify selling pressure. Investors Purchase High Volume of QVC Group Put Options
- Negative Sentiment: Shares experienced extreme intraday and after‑hours declines and very high trading volume as market participants priced in restructuring risk and potential equity impairment. QVC Is Filing for Bankruptcy After 40 Years on the Air
About QVC Group
QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.
The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for QVC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QVC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.