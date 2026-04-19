QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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QVC Group Trading Down 18.8%

Institutional Trading of QVC Group

Shares of QVCGA stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. QVC Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QVC Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QVC Group this week:

About QVC Group

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QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

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