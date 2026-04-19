Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $114.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.
CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CABO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
Cable One Price Performance
CABO opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cable One has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 23.74%.The business had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.
In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.
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