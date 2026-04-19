Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $114.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CABO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,033,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 271,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cable One has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 23.74%.The business had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.