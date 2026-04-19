Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Kimco Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

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Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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