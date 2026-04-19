Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EPRX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $7,965,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,398,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,077,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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