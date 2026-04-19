Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KINS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 18.97%.Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at Kingstone Companies

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,496. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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