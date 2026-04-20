abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

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About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

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The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

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