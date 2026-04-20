Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Bank of America

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.07.

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Pentair Stock Up 0.1%

PNR stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. Pentair has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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