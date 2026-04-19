Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Twin Disc Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

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