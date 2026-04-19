Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jennifer L. McClellan

Representative Jennifer L. McClellan (Democratic-Virginia) recently sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Verizon Communications stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

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Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 335,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 331,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Verizon Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

About Representative McClellan

Jennifer McClellan (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on March 7, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClellan (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

McClellan previously served in the Virginia State Senate, representing District 9 from 2017 to 2023. She served in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 71 from 2006 to 2017.

Jennifer McClellan was born in Petersburg, Virginia. McClellan earned a B.A. in English and political science from the University of Richmond in 1994 and a J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1997. Her career experience includes working as assistant general counsel with Verizon and an associate with Hunton & Williams

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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