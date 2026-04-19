Vicor (VICR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $109.05 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $224.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,608,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,429,171.02. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,863 shares of company stock worth $122,284,776. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

More Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. QuiverQuant: Vicor shares jump

Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. MarketBeat: VICR profile & recent results

Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. QuiverQuant: institutional & analyst data

Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli has repeatedly sold shares in recent months (multiple 10b5‑1 plan trades; tens of thousands of shares per trade). Although trades were disclosed as pre-arranged plans, the scale and frequency of sales (Quiver/InsiderTrades data) can be viewed negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades: CEO selling alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.