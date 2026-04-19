Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises
Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Falling oil prices are a direct tailwind for Royal Caribbean’s margins and operating costs, helping push travel names higher today. Why Royal Caribbean Stock Popped on Friday
- Positive Sentiment: Broader U.S. indices hit records after news that Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz for a ceasefire period, easing geopolitical risk and lifting travel and leisure stocks, including RCL. S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Hit Records as Iran Reopens Hormuz Chokepoint for Ceasefire Period
- Positive Sentiment: Industry leadership: coverage notes that United and Royal Caribbean are among travel names leading gains today as oil plunges — a sector-level move that can amplify RCL’s upside. United and Royal Caribbean Lead the S&P 500 Today. Travel Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Plunge.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks calls Royal Caribbean a resilient leisure stock with strong demand and pricing power, supporting medium‑term fundamentals despite inflationary pressures. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and OneSpaWorld
- Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean was called out among large stocks moving higher in market wrapups, reflecting momentum trading in a broad rally rather than company‑specific news. Autoliv Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins United Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social-impact update: Royal Caribbean Group launched a foundation focused on education and community investments — positive for ESG profile but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Royal Caribbean Group Officially Launches Royal Caribbean Group Foundation
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity is elevated today versus average volume, indicating stronger investor interest and higher intraday volatility. (Market data summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure and recent pullback: Stifel cut its price target (from $420 to $400) and commentary on industry headwinds contributed to a near‑term decline in RCL the prior session, creating a possible resistance point for gains. Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Trades Down, Here Is Why
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $285.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average is $288.67.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.44%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.
Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
Further Reading
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