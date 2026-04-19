Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at $71,513,217.82. This represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $285.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average is $288.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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