Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.76 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1,023.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,023 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,236,000. Natixis raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 26,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.71.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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