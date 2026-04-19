Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

NEM stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

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