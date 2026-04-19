Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.81 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,805,000 after buying an additional 1,321,856 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,296,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,108,000 after buying an additional 729,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after buying an additional 588,257 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 437,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,970,000 after buying an additional 395,581 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.