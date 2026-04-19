iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,217,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,755,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,034,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,612.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,002,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 943,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,765 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.6%

INDA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $56.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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