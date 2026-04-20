Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

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Ducommun Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $143.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

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Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

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