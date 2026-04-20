International Business Machines (IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $15.6014 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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