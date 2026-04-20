Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $372.0440 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.18 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Penumbra Stock Up 0.1%

Penumbra stock opened at $332.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $362.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $374.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total transaction of $32,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,750.18. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $832,473.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,231.90. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Penumbra by 1,862.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 139.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $43,476,000. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 150,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $35,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

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Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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