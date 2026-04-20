Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 667

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 520 to GBX 455 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 521 to GBX 489 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Rightmove Trading Down 2.5%

In other Rightmove news, insider Ruaridh Hook purchased 2,077 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 per share, for a total transaction of £9,491.89. Also, insider Johan Svanström purchased 4,328 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 461 per share, for a total transaction of £19,952.08. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 452.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 391.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 827.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 264.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rightmove

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Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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